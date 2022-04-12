Fulani terrorists kill 24 farmers in Ortom, Akume’s LGs, injure scores

*Traditional ruler murdered in Suswam’s village

*Ortom to Benue people: Rise up in self-defence

At least 24 farmers, including some children and a traditional ruler, were on Monday night killed by suspected Fulani terrorists in Guma, Tarka and Logo local government areas of Benue State.

The three local government areas attacked are the councils of Governor Samuel Ortom, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume and the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam.

No fewer than 15 people were killed at Tiortyu a satellite town in Tarka Local Government Area of the state when the militants struck at about 10 pm; eight killed at Tse-Sumaka village near branch Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward in Guma Local Government at about 8pm and a traditional ruler in Gaambe-Tiev, Chief Unongo Shaayange; while many others were hacked with machetes and are lying critically ill at the Anyiin NKST Hospital.

Angry youths in Tarka used corpses of people massacred by the militants to block the ever-busy Makurdi-Gboko highway, a situation that obstructed traffic for several hours leading to gridlock.

Sources from Guma Local Government identified as Jonah Iorundu and James Igbudu, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ortom on Media, confirmed that the invaders made the incursion into the Guma community after the farmers had returned from their farms and were relaxing after a hard day’s work.

Branch Umenger community is home of the governor’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse whose people were also reported to have fled.

“The deceased persons had returned from their farms and were relaxing in the evening, not knowing that the Fulani terrorists were coming to kill them,” a source said.

A community leader in Anyiin, in Logo Local Government Area, Chief Joseph Anawa, confirmed the killing of the monarch by armed herdsmen

Chief Anawa said: “Fulani terrorists, numbering six, on Monday at about 7:15pm blocked Anyiin-Tse Kile road in Ukemberagya ward of Gaambetiev, Logo LGA, shot and killed Zaki Unongo Shaayange at Ikyaan village and attacked many others who are now lying criticality ill at NKST Hospital, Anyiin.”

Chief Anawa quoted an eyewitness, who was also a victim of the attack, Mr. Aondoakura Gwa Kile as saying that the Fulani terrorists arrived on Baja motorcycles.

Governor Ortom, who personally visited the scene of the attack, at Tiortyu, lamented over the gruesome murder of 23 persons in fresh attacks in Guma and Tarka communities by the invading Fulani herdsmen on Monday night.

Consequently, the governor directed his people to rise up to defend themselves forthwith.

The angry Ortom, who could not hide his anger, said that: “It is becoming increasingly glaring every day that my people are now an endangered species and so we can no longer wait for help from anywhere. My people will have to rise up to the occasion to defend themselves and their heritage against the Fulani army of occupation.”

