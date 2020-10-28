Fulfill your campaign promises, ECWA President tells Buhari

News

Musa Pam, Jos

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises he made to Nigerians.
Panya in a press statement signed and issued on Wednesday in Jos to journalists on the State of the Nation appeal to President Buhari to ensure justice and fairness to all Nigerians, not just in words but also in deeds, saying justice is truly  the foundation of peace.
“Let me remind President Muhammadu Buhari of his pledge to Nigerians during his inauguration as President on 29th May, 2015, the President assured Nigerians that he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. This statement, I believe, was meant to convey Mr President’s desire and commitment to treat and serve the interests of Nigerians equally irrespective of ethnicity, Religion or Political persuasion.”
He said the increasing agitation for self determination by different ethnic Nationalities and the widespread demand for restructuring are indication that government is not meeting it’s obligation.
The ECWA President noted that the lasting solutions in resolving the challenges confronting the nation is by implementing the 600 resolutions of the 2014 National Conference

