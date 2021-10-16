Fulfilling weekend treat at Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

It was a lovely weekend spent with my wife holed up most time in the cosy and elegantly fitted King Room of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. Coming on the heels of so many weeks of putting off the planned weekend treat, made it a joyous and memorable one. The memory of having to spend the weekend (Two lovely nights) together with no distraction or care whatsoever and in such bespoke facility where we were well looked after and spoilt for choice, made it the more cherishing. The guest manager, who checked us in on the fateful Saturday afternoon, first day of the weekend stay, was courtly and helpful as he made the whole process seamless. We walked into the warm embrace of a lavishly made up room, radiating elegant feel; Opulently styled and fitted, exuding enchanting, artistic and colours ambiance as well as suffusing warmth.

Displayed on the well laid table was a bottle of wine and a personalised welcome letter penned by the hotel’s general manager, welcoming us to the hotel and wishing a delightful stay. Of course, there was no other way of putting it as it turned out to be a delightful and fulfilling stay as the GM has foretold. There was a bouquet of fruit too lavishly laid out. What a good way to begin the weekend, toasting to good health, companionship, love and enduring relationship built over the years. Most of the day was spent indoor while at night we stepped out for dinner at the restaurant.

The all – day restaurant (Koriko and Cois) was well alive and in full bloom at the time we walked in, with most of the seats taken over by diners who were in high spirit and celebratory mood of some sorts. We were ushered to the terrace section, which had a different feel and setting from the main restaurant that was bursting at the seams and lively.

There was an instant connection to this section by my wife because of its serene and appealing ambiance. What with its cosy, calm and dimly lit mood, and interiors spiced with flowers and water cascading down the big wall in one of the sections, giving it a different colouration! We had a sumptuous meal no doubt under a quiet setting with the occasional noise from the main restaurant filtering in and uttering the calm mood. It was later we discovered the reason for the somewhat convivial and celebratory mood at the restaurant as two different groups where having a birthday dinner. Even in the terrace section where we were, the mood was uttered too as the night worn on when some of the restaurant staff joined in celebrating and singing a happy birthday song to one of the guests who was seated with his friends at one end of the terrace section. With dinner over, we stepped out of the hotel for a walk out to explore the outdoor.

Few minutes later we were back at the hotel, sauntering through the Greatroom area and taking in the opulent and spatial flow with the bar and seat – out section where guests were engrossed in their world relaxing, socializing and working. We had a good night rest and by Sunday morning, we were quite refreshed. Spend some time on devotion and later breakfast at the restaurant after which we again went for a walk out and to explore more of the outdoor scenery. The rest of the morning and afternoon were spent indoor, relaxing, watching television, catching up on old time and missed moments over the time. Had early dinner and headed to the cinema down town to watch a movie.

Got back to the hotel late and spent some time at the reception taking in the mood and watching and the coming and going of guests. Monday morning we checked out after breakfast. In all, it was a weekend well spent away from the familiar terrain in a very charming, magical and haven of rest facility that was every bit a dreamed world and something to always look forward to exploring whenever the opportunity arises. One came away with the impression that Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is well suited for family getaway besides its other remix, with the facilities and services tailored made to satisfy the yearnings of families.

It also offers that ambiance for celebration by families. Apart from the birthday and marriage proposal celebrations we witnessed during our stay, the influx of couples and family with children dropping in especially on Sunday and Monday as diners was something else. It would appear that the hotel has indeed caught the imagination of families and it is to be noted also that the facilities and services are attraction too. The culinary offerings were top notch, rich taste with wide selection of both continental and Nigerian menus also made the difference I should say.

Like this: Like Loading...