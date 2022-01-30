Sports

Fulham fan dies after cardiac arrest during Blackpool game

A Fulham supporter died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest which led to the Championship game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage being halted for over 40 minutes.

“It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish,” Fulham said in a statement.

“Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 28th goal of the season to put Fulham ahead, but the match was stopped just after the quarter-hour mark as the supporter received medical treatment.

Blackpool equalised in the 57th minute through Josh Bowler after play resumed and it finished 1-1.

Blackburn remained second in the table following a goalless draw away to Luton.

The hosts came closest to scoring when Cameron Jerome struck the post in the 40th minute.

“It wasn’t a beauty contest, it was about digging in today, and not making the mistakes that would cost you a 1-0 defeat,” said Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn are now just one point clear of third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more, after the Cherries won 1-0 away to basement club Barnsley thanks to Philip Billing’s header.

“Overall a big result for us, that was key,” said Bournemouth manager Scott Parker.

Elsewhere, Millwall beat promotion-chasing West Brom 2-0. It was the Lions’ first victory of 2022 but the result added to the pressure on opposing boss Valerien Ismael, whose side have won just one of their last seven matches.

Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe’s second-half goals sealed victory, with former England striker Andy Carroll making a losing debut for West Brom.

“It is, for us, very, very painful,” said Ismael, who watched angry Baggies fans throw a flare onto the pitch late in the game.

“I didn’t perform like I expected. I know myself, I am my biggest critic.”

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes scored twice as QPR overwhelmed Reading 4-0.

The forward was on target with two first-half headers before team-mate Luke Amos’s shot made it 3-0.

Jimmy Dunne nodded in after the interval as QPR maintained their promotion push while inflicting Reading’s fifth straight league defeat.

In Saturday’s late kick-off, Sheffield United moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win at Peterborough, thanks to Billy Sharp’s 54th-minute opener and an own goal from substitute Callum Morton.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

