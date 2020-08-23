Fulham joins Palace in race to sign Eberechi Eze

Newly Promoted side Fulham have entered the race sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the current transfer window.

English tabloid, The Sun reported that Fulham boss Scott Parker is ready to bid £15 million for QPR star Eberechi Eze who is also on the radar of Crystal Palace.

Parker has been assured of funds in the current transfer window and he has his sight on signing Eze in order to add creativity to his side next season.

Queen Park Rangers are ready to sell Eze, but only for the right price and boss Mark Warburton may also be in favour of the deal if Parker throws a player or two into an exchange.

Fulham saw Eze at first hand in the Championship last season and think he can make the step up with them and they have cash to back up their ambitious swoop.

Fulham premier league rivals Crystal Palace are also willing to sign the player but they offered £12 million so far which is below his valuation.

West Ham and Leeds also are also said to have made an enquiry about the player, but they pulled out of the race because of Rangers asking price.

