‘Full Downstream Deregulation Will Advance Economic Growth’

For many major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, full deregulation of the downstream sector is imperative and inevitable. They also identified many benefits of full downstream deregulation or petrol subsidy removal.

NMDPRA The full deregulation of the down- stream sector will promote competition and ensure that players do not engage in anti-competitive practices that could result in price-fixing or monopolistic behaviour, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Mid- stream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, has said. For him, it will also ensure that the price is fair and reasonable and that companies do not engage in price gouging or other unfair pricing practices.

He added that it would lead to consumer protection as, according to him, it prevents companies from exploiting consumers by providing quality products and services. Farouk also said full deregulation would promote innovation and investment in the industry while ensuring that companies adhere to all regulatory standards. He added that it would result in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure that policies and regulations are consistent with national goals and objectives. MOMAN The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria stated that full deregulation would develop a pricing framework that will ensure reasonable returns to operators in the sector while protecting the interests of consumers.

Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, noted that cost- reflective pricing as enshrined in Section 207 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provides that the pricing of petroleum products shall be cost- reflective. He explained that this meant that the price of a product should reflect the cost of producing, transporting, and distributing the product.

He also said that Section 169 of the PIA monitors the prices of petroleum products in the downstream sector to ensure that they are in line with the pricing framework. He said: “MOMAN is promoting operational cost efficiency across the sector by encouraging the industry to adopt best practices and automation in processing, transportation, and distribution of petroleum products.

This will help cost transparency and drive competitive pricing. “Pushing for full deregulation of prices: Petroleum products are currently being sold at partially deregulated rates in different regions of the country using prices currently determined by the Authority. MOMAN continues to advocate for the total removal of petroleum subsidy to reflect unit prices that are reflective of macroeconomic and market realities.”

Definition Deregulation has been defined as the method of changing an economic system or industry from intensive government regulation to a system that is accessible to all interested investors and is controlled by forces of demand and supply.

Deregulation of the downstream sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry involves the removal of governmental control on petroleum products prices and the removal of restrictions on the establishment and operations, including refining, jetties, and depots, while allowing private sector players to be engaged in the importation and exportation of petroleum products, and allowing market forces to prevail.

NARTO The National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, is of the view that full deregulation will drive prices down-ward.

He stated that it would encourage the entry of new participants; facility expansion and investment in the sector; provide a more stable and enabling macroeconomic environment that will guarantee the safety of, and reasonable returns, on investments as well as lead to mergers and acquisitions and market segmentation. For him, the following will be the future of transportation in a deregu- lated environment.

“Freight rates will be determined by the forces of demand and supply. Loading and offloading of products will be faster. The turnaround time of the trucks will be significantly improved. Drivers will be trained and retrained. Compliance with safety regulations will be high. Imposition of axle load policy.

“Freight payment will be prompt, and at least 50 per cent of the freight claim would be paid by the marketers. The transportation market may likely be segmented along lines of capacity, availability and competence. Demand for products may reduce due to higher prices,” he said.

He recommended that major roads across in Nigeria should be re- habilitated and new ones constructed to make the transportation of petroleum products safer and easier. He called on the federal government to create a special revolving fund for fleet replacement at a single-digit interest rate to facilitate the acquisition of new tanker trucks for the efficient movement of petroleum products throughout the country.

He said: “The existing government refineries and pipelines should be overhauled and revamped to boost product supplies and reduce importation of petroleum products in the country. “The private sector should be encouraged to invest in building refineries, especially modular refineries, to boost local refining capacity and reduce illegal bunkering and refining activities. Freight payment by marketers to transporters should be prompt.

“Loading and discharging of products at depots and retail ends should be done expeditiously to reduce the waiting time of trucks and thus improve on their turnaround time.” DAPPMAN Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, (DAPPMAN), Olufemi A. Adewole, opined that full deregulation of the downstream sector would guarantee efficiency, and safety in health and environment, the competitiveness of the operators and assured consumer protection within the polity.

He added that it would leisure that the price determination mechanism is open and transparent.

According to him, it must assure the public of optimal consumer pro- tection, accurate, fair and transparent, easy-to-understand price determinants and pricing mechanisms. FCCPC Morayo Adebayo Adisa, Technical Consultant to the EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer, Protection Commission (FCCPC), cautioned that protecting consumer interest in the downstream sector requires a collaborative effort from governments, industry stakeholders, and consumers themselves.

SUCCESS NWOGU writes It is the responsibility of the industry to ensure that consumer interests are protected and their rights are not infringed upon ‘Full downstream deregulation will advance economic growth’ standards, and consumer education initiatives, consumers would have access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy products and services.

She said: “Safeguarding consumer interest in the downstream sector is crucial for protecting consumer rights, promoting economic stability, protecting the environment, ensuring public health and safety, and maintaining the industry’s reputation and trust.

“Consumers have the right to access safe, reliable, and affordable energy products and services. It is the responsibility of the industry to ensure that consumer interests are protected and their rights are not in- fringed upon. “Safeguarding consumer interest ensures that consumers can access energy products and services that are affordable and reliable, which, in turn, promotes economic stability.

“By safeguarding consumer interest, the industry can ensure that consumers have access to products and services that are environmentally sustainable. “Safeguarding consumer interest ensures that the industry is taking appropriate measures to protect public health and safety during transportation, storage and distribution stages. “By safeguarding consumer interest, the industry can build and maintain a positive reputation and trust with consumers and stakeholders.”

She added: “Industry associations can develop and enforce quality control and certification programs to ensure that their products and services meet the required standards.

“Companies can implement safety measures and protocols to ensure that the transportation, storage, and distribution of products are conduct- ed safely and efficiently. “Companies can establish customer service standards to ensure that consumers receive accurate information about products and services and that consumer complaints are efficiently addressed.” CITAC Full downstream deregulation will address adulteration, diversion of product from intended use; smuggling, corruption, warped investment climate; artificially inflated consumption, subsidy claimed on higher volume not targeted; and drain on government finances, MD – CITAC Africa Ltd, Gary Still opinionated.

IPMAN The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo, said that full deregulation would reduce Federal Government’s yearly budget deficit; provide more money to all three tiers of government; reduce or eliminate corruption along the operational chain, offer consumers options and choices; and reduce the cost of opera- tions as competition will come in and operators will reduce their operation cost.

He said: “Neighbouring countries can do their direct importation of petrol through appropriate channels instead of being financed by Nigeria through smuggling. “It will eliminate distortion of the market, uncertainty including artifiNNPCL Managing Director, NNPVC Retail Ltd, NNPCL, Huub Stokman, said deregulation would lead to using autogas as an alternative to PMS in view of Nigeria’s abundance of gas reserves and automation of the downstream supply chain to improve optimisation, efficiency and reduce risks. He noted that it would ensure local self- sufficiency in refining and the opportunity for the export of refined products; regular and uninterrupted domestic supply of petroleum products (energy security) and attract investment in refining, transportation and distribution infrastructure.

For him, it will also ensure the industry’s sustainability and long-term growth; job creation, and infrastructure tax credit; create value across the entire chain and provide gainful employment and income; and provide an enabling environment for investment in refining, transportation and distribution infrastructure. He added that there would be fleet optimization and transport safety management across the industry; high-quality road networks and pipeline infrastructure and encouragement of investment for new assets, renewal and upgrade of existing assets as well as new investments in refining and logistics to optimize supply and distribution in both liquid fuels and gas (CNG and LPG).

“The full implementation of the Nigeria Petroleum Industry Act is expected to have a positive outlook for the downstream sec- tor, leading to: Supply and National Logistics Optimization, immediate publication of an importation license framework by the Authority,” he said.

Petroan Dr. Billy Sotubo Gillis-Harry of Petroan said that deregulation would ensure pe- troleum products’ price determination by market forces; as prices begin to vary for the same product, customers differentiate retail outlets not only by the quality of the product and the convenience of acquiring it but also by the price being charged.

He said: “It will result in absence of government control in the pricing pro- cess except for tax purposes; freedom of marketers to source petroleum products locally and internationally. Freedom of marketers to purchase crude oil from local and international sources for processing in the refineries. “Freedom of refineries to enter into a processing agreement with retailing companies on the basis of charging fees; Right of access to distribution facilities subject to transportation agreement based on a tariff.” Last line “Deregulation will promote efficiency in the downstream sector.

Deregulation will lead to competition among retailers of petroleum products. NNPC will be more profitable as subsidy payments will discontinue. Petroleum product supply will be decentralised. “As subsidy payment be no more government can re-channel the revenue to other areas of economic development and poverty alleviation programmes aimed at improving the standard of living of the citizen. “Deregulation of the market implies that a regime of trade liberalization will be in place whereby petroleum products can be imported or exported. This will ensure abundant petroleum products in the economy and eliminate

