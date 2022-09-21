Sports

Full house in Eagles' camp in Constantine as team looks forward to big clash

The Super Eagles’ camp at the Marriott Constantine hit the hundred per cent mark on Wednesday afternoon with the arrival of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and defender Ebube Duru.

Nigeria champions Rivers’ United left-back Duru was called up following injuries to a number of players including defender Leon Balogun, and joined the team on Wednesday after returning from Liberia where the Pride of Rivers reached the penultimate stage of this year’s CAF Champions League group phase.

Team captain Ahmed Musa and forwards Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze are the others knocked out by injuries.

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has approved that the three-time African champions have a training game against Algeria’s ‘B’ squad on Saturday in order to see a number of new and returning players in action, ahead of the official game against the Fennecs (Algeria’s ‘A’ team) in Oran on Tuesday evening.

The match against Algeria’s ‘B’ squad will start at 5.30pm on Saturday while the official game on Tuesday will commence at 8pm.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Kevin Akpoguma, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Chidera Ejuke are returning to the squad after some period out, while midfielder Richard Onyedika and forward Godwin Saviour are joining up with the big boys for the first time.

Israel-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo was in the squad for summer’s AFCON qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe but did not see action.

Tuesday’s clash will be only the second-ever friendly match between the Fennecs and the Super Eagles, with the two-time African champions edging a clash in Austria in October 2020 by the odd goal.

When both teams clashed in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Oran in September 2005, the Super Eagles ran out 5-2 winners.

ALL THE PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Godwin Saviour, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi

 

