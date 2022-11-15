Full House in Lisbon as Super Eagles dare Ronaldo, Portugal

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has the full complement of invited players as three-time African champions Nigeria get set for what could be a fiery international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday.

In camp are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye, defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

There are also forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected on Tuesday night.

Thursday’s encounter at the 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries, and it promises fireworks with Portugal heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar the following day and Nigeria eager to blood a corp of new frontliners after narrowly failing to make the train to Qatar.

Top scorer Victor Osimhen is out injured but Peseiro can still call on on-fire Belgium-based Onuachu, the nifty Dessers, dependable Moses Simon, France-based Moffi and the Italy-based winger Lookman.

Portugal, 1966 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists and champions of Europe six years ago, will no doubt roll out their full arsenal, including five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo – unarguably one of the best to have played the game.

