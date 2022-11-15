Sports

Full House in Lisbon as Super Eagles dare Ronaldo, Portugal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has the full complement of invited players as three-time African champions Nigeria get set for what could be a fiery international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday.

In camp are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye, defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

There are also forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected on Tuesday night.

Thursday’s encounter at the 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries, and it promises fireworks with Portugal heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar the following day and Nigeria eager to blood a corp of new frontliners after narrowly failing to make the train to Qatar.

Top scorer Victor Osimhen is out injured but Peseiro can still call on on-fire Belgium-based Onuachu, the nifty Dessers, dependable Moses Simon, France-based Moffi and the Italy-based winger Lookman.

Portugal, 1966 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists and champions of Europe six years ago, will no doubt roll out their full arsenal, including five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo – unarguably one of the best to have played the game.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ex-international slams Eagles goalies for costly errors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some comical errors have seen Nigeria concede a few cheap and costly goals in crucial matches lately Former Nigeria international Bassey Akpan has chided Super Eagles goalkeepers for their many mistakes that have cost the team dearly in recent matches. Msakni’s long-range strike managed to creep past Maduka Okoye in goal during the 2021 Africa […]
Sports

Juve edge out Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final. Leading from the first leg in Milan, Juve survived a couple of scares before making it to the final for the second successive season. Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Super Eagles arrive Douala ahead of crunch CAR reverse fixture

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived Douala, Cameroon ahead of the crunch reverse fixture against the Central African Republic (CAR) billed for Sunday afternoon. CAR ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, shocking the football world. Ranked 124th in the world, CAR sits on the third […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica