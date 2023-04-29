FULL LIST: Abuja Roads Shut Down Over Marathon

Following the ongoing Maiden edition of the Abuja International Marathon, some major roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been shut down.

New Telegraph reports that the highly anticipated marathon race commenced at about 6: 00 am on Saturday from the City Gate.

It would be recalled that the organizers of the initiative of Unicentral Resources Generation Limited and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) had on Friday, March 31 announced the flag-off of the marathon race slated for April 29.

The full marathon (42.195 km), the 10 km Family Race, and the 5 km for students are the three divisions of the race, which begins at City Gate and concludes at the parking lot behind Eagles’ Plaza.

The races will be preceded by a 10 days Marathon Expo at The Pavilion beside International Conference Center.

So in case, you have any plans to drive through the city today? A look through the list below will help you avoid manhour loss.