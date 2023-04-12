News

FULL LIST: Google Releases First Quarter Most Searched People, Songs, Others In Nigeria

The American multinational technology company, Google on Tuesday released its first quarter search trend data in Nigeria between which was between January and March 2023.

The data comprised various searches generated on the company’s platform.

In the data released, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi topped the search trend alongside the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Also, Nigerian politicians, artists, events, footballers, and activities, amongst others made it to the list.

The search trend include: “Top Trending People”, “Top Trending Searches”, “Top Trending Song”, “Top Trending ‘Who is’ Questions”, “Top Trending ‘When is’ Questions”, “Top Trending ‘How to’ Questions”

Below is the full list of Google’s top trends for the first quarter of 2023.

  1. Peter Obi
  2. Tinubu
  3. Mudryk
  4. Christian Atsu
  5. Atiku
  6. Aka
  7. Enzo Fernandez
  8. Simon Ekpa
  9. Victor Osimhen
  10. Seyi Vibez

Top Trending Song Searches From January To March  2023

  1. Who is your guy? – Spyro
  2. Ruger – Asiwaju
  3. Carry me go – Boy Spyce and Khalid
  4. Soso – Omah Lay
  5. Stability – Ayra Starr
  6. Rich till i die – Kizz Daniel
  7. Party no dey stop – Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky
  8. Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo
  9. Gwagwalada – BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez
  10. Won da mo – Mavins, Rema, and Boy Spyce

Top Trending Searches from January to March 2023

  1. INEC
  2. Peter Obi
  3. CBN
  4. Tinubu
  5. Al Nassr
  6. Mudryk
  7. IREV portal
  8. Christian Atsu
  9. Atiku
  10. Aka

Top Trending ‘When is’ Questions from January to March 2023

  1. When is Easter 2023?
  2. When is WAEC 2023 starting?
  3. When is Ramadan 2023?
  4. When is the deadline for old naira notes?
  5. When is the governorship election in Nigeria?

Top Trending ‘How to’ Questions from January to March 2023

  1. How to check my polling unit?
  2. How to drink a pornstar martini?
  3. How to become a heavy equipment operator?
  4. How to reverse a transaction?
  5. How to calculate a safe period to avoid pregnancy?

Top Trending ‘Who is’ Questions from January to March 2023

  1. Who is your guy?
  2. Who is the President of Nigeria?
  3. Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential election?
  4. Who is the Governor of Osun State?
  5. Who is Tony Elumelu?

