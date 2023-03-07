FULL LIST: INEC Unveils Names Of 358 Reps-Elect Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday unveiled the full list of members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives.

The National Assembly elections were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that a new set of members were elected alongside returning officers and will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Green chambers of the new era of the 10th National Assembly.

Among the new faces in the House of Reps are 34 members of the Labour Party, who defeated rivals from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to clinch a seat for themselves and their party in the National Assembly.

The full list of successfully elected members of the House of Representatives is highlighted below:

Like this: Like Loading...