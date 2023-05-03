FULL LIST: Names Of Premier League Hall Of Fame

The Premier League Hall of Fame has continued to pay homage to former players and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the competition Premier League competition since its inception in 1992.

Individuals who made this prestigious list are awarded a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises true greats of English top-flight football.

Only players and managers who have retired are eligible for this Hall of Fame and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.

Here is the full list of inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame from time immemorial.