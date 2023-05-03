Lifestyle Sports

FULL LIST: Names Of Premier League Hall Of Fame

The Premier League Hall of Fame has continued to pay homage to former players and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the competition Premier League competition since its inception in 1992.

Individuals who made this prestigious list are awarded a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises true greats of English top-flight football.

Only players and managers who have retired are eligible for this Hall of Fame and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.

Here is the full list of inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame from time immemorial.

Player

Club(s)

Inducted

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

2021

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2021

Eric Cantona

Leeds United, Manchester United

2021

Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

2021

Frank Lampard

West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City

2021

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

2021

David Beckham

Manchester United

2021

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2021

Wayne Rooney

Everton, Manchester United

2022

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

2022

Ian Wright

Arsenal, West Ham

2022

Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

2022

Paul Scholes

Manchester United

2022

Didier Drogba

Chelsea

2022

Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

2022

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

2022

Rio Ferdinand

West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR

2023

