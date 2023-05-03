FULL LIST: Names Of Premier League Hall Of Fame

The Premier League Hall of Fame has continued to pay homage to former players and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the competition Premier League competition since its inception in 1992.
Individuals who made this prestigious list are awarded a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises true greats of English top-flight football.
Only players and managers who have retired are eligible for this Hall of Fame and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.
Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.
Here is the full list of inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame from time immemorial.
|
Player
|
Club(s)
|
Inducted
|
Alan Shearer
|
Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United
|
2021
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2021
|
Eric Cantona
|
Leeds United, Manchester United
|
2021
|
Roy Keane
|
Nottingham Forest, Manchester United
|
2021
|
Frank Lampard
|
West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City
|
2021
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
2021
|
David Beckham
|
Manchester United
|
2021
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
2021
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Everton, Manchester United
|
2022
|
Patrick Vieira
|
Arsenal, Manchester City
|
2022
|
Ian Wright
|
Arsenal, West Ham
|
2022
|
Peter Schmeichel
|
Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City
|
2022
|
Paul Scholes
|
Manchester United
|
2022
|
Didier Drogba
|
Chelsea
|
2022
|
Vincent Kompany
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Manchester City
|
2022
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR
|
2023