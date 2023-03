Full Names Of Bayelsa National Assembly Election Winners

Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo is the Anambra State coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview, she speaks on activities of the council in the state and the party’s chances in the election. OKEY MADUFORO reports What has been the result of the mobilisation that you have been carrying out in […]

There are indications that all is not well in Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as the party’s candidate on July 22. This indication emerged on Monday at the presentation of certificate of return to the candidate by the PDP leadership. None of the […]

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole. The court’s ruling followed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which claimed that delegates that elected Cole at the APC Rivers governorship primary election were not democratically […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica