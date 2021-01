Full text of Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is currently addressing the state updating citizens on what is currently happening in the state. He also said flags should be lowed for the next three days as a mark of respect and solidarity with the protesters. Sanwo-Olu has also suspended all state activities. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man […]

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity. At the meeting held in […]

First, I would like to thank and praise the Almighty who saw us through the year 2020 and has given us the opportunity to witness the start of another new year. We especially thank God because the year 2020 was one of the most trying years since our existence as a Nation.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica