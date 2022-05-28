Fuludu FRETS over goalkeeping crisis in Eagles

…tasks Shorunmu to go for training course

…says Eagles under Peseiro should not be judged by Mexico, Ecuador friendlies

Former international, Edema Fuludu, has raised the alarm over the goalkeeping crisis that has hit the Super Eagles, saying the neglect of that important part of football is responsible for the current problems. On the continuous search for a top-notch goalkeeper for the team after the recent howler of the two current goalkeepers in the team, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, the former Julius Berger FC star said there is need to train the trainers in the modern-day techniques. The technical crew has invited three new goalkeepers into the team, Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba and Akwa United’s Adewale Adeyinka, (both home-based) while Adebayo Adeleye joined the team from Israel.

Fuludu stated: “The goalkeeping position that we have looked at over the years as just an ordinary position is becoming an issue. I can tell you that the last time we had a goalkeeper training in this country was more than 20 years ago. “We need to consciously know that the goalkeeping department is an ideal department that is very important in the game. Coaching courses should also be involved so that goalkeepers can be trained specially. “We have goalkeepers’ coaches outside this country who give courses for goalkeepers training. They should bring them here and train our goalkeepers, to improve on them.

We don’t just bring them from a league match and ask them to go and understudy someone in the national team. “The federation must consciously engage goalkeepers’ training instructors and train them so that those that have the talent can begin to grow in the system. It takes time. Today, people don’t just play 4-3-3 as a formation, they add the goalkeepers to the equation because the goalkeeping department has always been neglected.” On the current goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, Fuludu said the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan goaltender should go for training so as to get the latest knowledge in the game.

He added that trends are changing over the years and the federation should look into this as it is not just about the name or that the person has played the game in the past. Meanwhile, Fuludu has also said the two international friendlies the Super Eagles would be involved in this weekend should not be used to judge the players, especially the home-based ones invited for the games. Nigeria would be up against Mexico and Ecuador in two games this weekend in the USA as part of the team’s preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for later in the month. Speaking with our correspondent, Fuludu said the main reason for a friendly game is to assess the players and also plan tactics against real opponents. “It is a friendly game so Nigeria’s name is at stake,” he said.

“It is meant to keep us going for this window so that we can test run players. Eight home-based players are there and I’m happy about it no doubt but we should not judge them immediately. “They have to show what they have within them and expose them. We should do more of these games so that people can be more confident. The more international games you play, the more the atmosphere is ingrained in the boys, the better they become. Whatever the outcome of the game, the exposure is the most important thing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...