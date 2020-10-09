Fuludu, Ikpeba seek ministry’s intervention in Delta FA crisis

Two former internationals- Edema Fuludu and Victor Ikpebarunning the football affairs of Delta State has cried foul over sports ministry’s invitation of Anambra FA officials for a meeting slated for Abuja on Monday October 12. Edema and Ikpeba were shell shocked as it came to fore that the Sunday Dare –led ministry of Sports has scheduled a meeting with the Anambra FA chairman and all parties involved in the FA crisis in the state.

In a letter dated October 5, 2020 and signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, the meeting is scheduled for 2pm at the Conference room of the minister of sports at the Package A of the MKO national Stadium Abuja.

Fuludu said all the Delta FA wants is equal treatment of all the FAs currently in crisis in the country. “I cannot speak for others but I am aware there are four or five FAs in crisis including Delta.

We seek the intervention of the minister to put an end to this problem so that we can move on with our programmes,” Fuludu said. Ikpeba however added that it was better to take all the problem together so that there would be peace in the whole country.

“Football development comes from the grassroots and there should be peace in all state FAs. We have two chairmen in Delta now and that is bad for football. We call on the minister to look into our case too,” Ikpeba noted.

