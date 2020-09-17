Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and vicechairman of the association null and void, thereby setting up a normalization committee to oversee the activities of the association before Tuesday election.
In an election conducted in Asaba on Tuesday Ken Nwamucha defeated Michael Anemeka to emerge as factional chairman of the DFA in a poll that has been described by critical stakeholders as illegal. According to Fuludu, the problems started when he walked out on the chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission,Tony Okowa. He revealed that former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, was initially penciled down to become the sports commission chairman but was asked to step down for Okowa, a relative of the governor and was c o m – p e n – sated w i t h the FA chairman position.

“Immediately Okowa became the commission’s chairman, he invited me to become General Manager of Warri Wolves. I told him I don’t work without a written agreement and he said no problems, that immediately he is sworn in money won’t be a problem to me. “After the inauguration, the Chairman asked how much I need as remuneration. I said #1m before other add ons and he said he plan to give me salary of an SA to governor. I asked how much is that he said #250,000. “I told him right there that I cannot take such and immediately I took my small file and left.

How dare ordinary Fuludu walked out on a golden job offered by a ‘god’? That was how I became arrogant man, not amenable to instructions etc.” Meanwhile, the ex-international has fingered NFF president, Pinnick as one of the main brain behind his board’s travail.

He said despite announcing to the whole congress in Asaba during the federation’s Annual General Assembly that he would be becoming the next FA chairman, he later went back on his words same way he did with Okocha. He added that he had initially wanted to pull out of the FA but Pinnick urged him to remain and fight for what remains his right. Fuludu said: “I personally called Amaju Pinnick that I am pulling out of this hogwash of FA thing that does not even pay wages or get subvention from govt. He said and I quote ‘where are you going, fight’ “I said okay, if you stay by me I will fight. I forgot who he was really. So I started to fight back. So many entreaties have been sent to me to sheathe my sword but decided to stay on the part of truth as the case already in the court of law. “If Victor Ikpeba and Edema Fuludu cannot run football at state level, we are in trouble. Not every ex-footballer will want to administer football but when those with capacity come forward who should be stopping them?”

