Fumbling continental teams and the way forward

Nigeria’s domestic league was proposed to start last weekend, precisely on December 6, but it was again postponed indefinitely. The League Management Company (LMC) explained that there was no time a date was given. There was an earlier November 15 date that was proposed by the Ministry of Sports, the LMC and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), but it never worked. We are aware many Nigerians want to see domestic league teams do well on the continent, but it cannot happen when the organisation is shaky.

The calendar has always been a problem and this is because there is no title sponsor and so, anything can happen. It is important to have the calendar align with other teams on the continent and also abroad so that our players will be ready to move to other teams with ease rather than abscond from their clubs midway as they persistently do. We hereby charge the LMC to sort out the calendar imbalance once and for all. At the end of one season, we should know the date for the next season and it is important that the schedule work well for the teams on the continent.

While we wait for yet another proposed kick-off date, the LMC should again emphasise on the COVID-19 protocols and all the other conditions of staging a good league, including welfare. Things cannot continue to degenerate like this and we expect good results from continental engagements. Several times, many stakeholders in the sports sector have cried out over the delay by the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force to restart our league. If the country is not ready, the world will not wait for us. At the weekend, two of the country’s four teams taking part in the Confederation of Africa’s Football competitions crashed out. They are Plateau United and Kano Pillars.

This did not come as a surprise, but we insist it is a shame this happened in the very first round of the campaign. Plateau United played a goalless draw in the second leg of the CAF Champions League against Simba FC of Tanzania, but sadly, the 1-0 defeat suffered at home a week earlier in a match attended by Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr and the Technical Director of NFF, Austin Eguavoen, affected them on aggregates. And so, the Jos-based team, champions of the domestic league by default, are out. Plateau were declared winner after the league was stopped due to COVID-19.

Also, Kano Pillars played a goalless draw at home against ASC Jaraaf of Senegal to exit the CAF Confederation Cup competition after aggregate score stood at 3-1. In the first leg decided in Dakar, Pillars allowed their early goal slip, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Jaraaf.

It is a sad development for the two teams to take a bow this early. Sad enough, CAF has said that a poor run by the country this season will reduce the number of teams going out to one each in the Champions League and Confederation Cup. We believe this is almost inevitable.

It is bound to happen. The effect of COVID-19 has been blamed for some setbacks, but when other countries started preparations, the football authorities should have acted swiftly. The 2019-20 NPFL was scrapped in August, while the season itself was suspended in March due to the pandemic. Although some teams took part in pre-season games, but these were not enough because competitive action is vital. Plateau United coach, Abdul Maikaba, after the first leg defeat, stressed that it was tough playing against team that has been in the league competitively for months, while the country’s league was yet to resume. “There is a big difference between competitive match fitness and only friendly games.

The players played their first real match that day and our opponents were faster and more organised. The delay in league kick-off was a big setback for all teams and we can only do our best.” Maikaba said. We call on NFF to evaluate the persistent failure of teams on the continent and facilitate how changes could be made to ensure good results.

The league template is all many Nigerians yearn for, because if the league is on competitively, the continental teams will be match fit to compete better. We also suggest that NFF should go back to the style of giving technical support to continental teams.

The technical department can send representative to attend training and monitor the preparations of these teams with a view of offering technical assistance to boost results. The country has a good pedigree in football on the continent because of the three Nations Cup titles won and the exploits of the individual professionals abroad, but the domestic league must be repackaged to bring out teams that will be favourites in the CAF competitions. We are aware that the quality of the domestic league goes a long way to determine the standard of football in a country and so the LMC must get it right.

