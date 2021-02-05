FUNAAB, Ibadan Poly students jailed for Internet crimes

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday sentenced two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and The Polytechnic, Ibadan to jail for fraudulent impersonation. The convicts are Opeyemi Folarin and Ogunseye Olamilekan. The conviction was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office. The EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement.

He said: “Folarin, claimed to be a 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan while Ogunseye claimed to be a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.” Their offence was said to be contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act. After they both pleaded guilty to the charges, Justice Patricia Ajoku sentenced Folarin to six months jail. Ajoku also said the convict should forfeit his Iphone XR to the Federal Government while Ogunseye was ordered to return $700 to his victim.

Ogunseye was sentenced to seven months imprisonment while “he is also to forfeit his silver Iphone 6, one Apple series 6 watch, one Apple MacBook and one PlayStation 4 Game pad, to the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

In another case, Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, sentenced a fraudster, Oluwatobi Aina, to four months in prison. The 26-year-old man, who claimed to be a fashion enthusiast, was arrested on September 29, 2020, when the EFCC got wind of his fraudulent activities and was consequently charged to court on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation. Uwujaren said that Aina,having pleaded guilty to the charge, was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison. The court also ordered him to forfeit items recovered from him to the Federal Government through the EFCC.

