FUNAAB produces 201 first class graduates

A total of 201 students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), will graduate with first class in the forthcoming convocation. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said this yesterday at a press conference heralding the 28th and 29th combined convocation ceremonies. Salako said the university produced 3,202 and 2,696 graduates for the two academic sessions. According to him, 106 students graduated with first class; 1,316 with second class upper; 1,429 in second lower division, 310 with third class and 11 with pass degrees for the 2018/2019 session. He said 2,696 graduates were produced in the 2019/2020 session, with 95 in first class, 1,096 in the second class upper, 1,303 with second class lower, 172 bagged third class and three with pass degrees. Salako added that 450 postgraduate degrees were awarded in 2018- 2019 and 272 in 2019-2020 academic sessions. He explained that the institution had full accreditation in 27 programmes.
Related Articles
Sexual Harassment Bill protects society members – Shekarau
As the outcry following the Senate passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 into law last month continues to rage in some quarters, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Chapter, Mrs. Hauwa Shekerau said the Bill provided protection for every member of the society. The Sexual Harassment Bill 2020 similarly offered every […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun Gov’s wife blames Social Media for prevalence of drug abuse among youths
The Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday blamed the high prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youths on their overexposure to the Social media. The first lady of the State stated this at a Town Hall Meeting, organised by her Office, Ajose Foundation and Ogun State Drug Control Committee, Ministry of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue flags off workshop for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols
Preparatory to the opening of primary schools in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday flagged off a one-day workshop organised by the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols to enable them acquire the necessary knowledge on the prevention of the spread of the disease. Deputy Governor of the state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)