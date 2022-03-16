News

FUNAAB produces 201 first class graduates

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A total of 201 students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), will graduate with first class in the forthcoming convocation. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said this yesterday at a press conference heralding the 28th and 29th combined convocation ceremonies. Salako said the university produced 3,202 and 2,696 graduates for the two academic sessions. According to him, 106 students graduated with first class; 1,316 with second class upper; 1,429 in second lower division, 310 with third class and 11 with pass degrees for the 2018/2019 session. He said 2,696 graduates were produced in the 2019/2020 session, with 95 in first class, 1,096 in the second class upper, 1,303 with second class lower, 172 bagged third class and three with pass degrees. Salako added that 450 postgraduate degrees were awarded in 2018- 2019 and 272 in 2019-2020 academic sessions. He explained that the institution had full accreditation in 27 programmes.

 

Our Reporters

