FunbiFunbi holds 3rd edition of Bus-Surviving Lagos

The Shell Hall of MUSON Centre Onikan, Lagos, was filled recently with guests who experienced the rich display and mastery of humour tact by FunbiFunbi in Funbi’s Bus, an entertainment show crafted by FunbiFunbi, a standup comedian, master of ceremonies (MC) and OAP. The show started in 2017 hosting various popular comedians and musicians on stage.

This year’s edition was tagged ‘Funbi’s Bus-surviving Lagos’, a performance of relatable stories surrounding entering buses in different parts of the world. A bold return to the stage after the lockdown, this year’s edition impressively stood out.

“Besides the high online demand for tickets, the presentation and setup were topnotch with supportive media partners. It gave me a feeling of ease and joy after a long time out of comedy shows,” said FunbiFunbi. Due to the interruption in social gatherings last year because of the pandemic, Funbi’s Bus “My Story” had been postponed. “I had planned to host the third edition titled; “My Story” last year, but I had to work on something different because of COVID – 19. So, this year, we agreed to do something everyone could relate with in regards to surviving and staying safe. I am grateful to God and my wonderful team for making this edition great amidst COVID-19,” he said.

The event peaked with special performances by star comedian, Seyilaw and artistes like Laycon, Blaqbonez, Spyro, DJ Nana and Olakira. Other artistes present were the mega rapper, MI Abaga, AQ, Oberz, Bowjoint, Forever, and Damola. The event was supported by Punto Fitness, Soundbuzzs, MTV BASE and other organisations.

