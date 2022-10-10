Fund Raising: Obi not our shareholder –Ativo

The management of Ativo Limited (the owners of Quickraiz, a donationbased crowdfunding platform), said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is not one of its shareholders. This even as Obi has defended the crowdfunding of his presidential campaign, describing it as as in line with the Nigeria law. The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign had released an official website, https://www. obidatticampaign.com/, as official payment platforms for those who may wish to donate to its campaign for next year’s presidential election. There has been insinuations that Obi is the owner of Ativo Limited and is allegedly using the company’s account to divert donation to his campaign for his personal use. But Ativo said such insinuation is false, noting that neither Obi nor any of his associations, is it’s shareholder “either in person or by proxy and neither is he a director of Ativo Limited. “For the benefit of the general public, Ativo Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of electronic payplus Limited that started operation in Nigeria in July 2018 after its incorporation as a corporate entity. “Between July 2018 and now, over 5,000 campaigns have been lunched on the Quickraiz platform, including personal, charity and other political campaigns and there are currently about 500 campaigns ongoing on the platform.”
