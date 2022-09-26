Business

Fund Raising: Varsities advised to explore capital market

Posted on

Prof. Solomon Adebola, Vice-Chancellor of the Adeleke University, Osun State, said that universities could float bonds after negotiations with the SEC to raise large amounts.

Adebola said that such funds must be utilised judiciously for expansion of programmes in the universities’ system. “Universities can issue bonds to be used to generate funds over a long period of time,’’ he said.

Mr Dayo Obisan, the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, said the market had different instruments that universities could take advantage of.

According to him, some instruments can be securitised to provide long term capital to find solution to universities’ funding problem.

“I am of a strong belief that the capital market has access to such capital and can help Nigeria to unlock it,’’ he said. Prof. Uche Uwaleke, the ACMAN President, said the communique from the symposium would be sent to relevant agencies including SEC with a view to implementing the resolutions. Uwaleke said that public universities in the country whether federal or state-owned, were challenged by funding.

 

He said the aim of the symposium by ACMAN was to have a conversation around sustainable means of sourcing long term funds for developing universities in the country.

The president said the capital market was potentially positioned to offer the funds.

“This is the major reason for incessant strikes by university workers in Nigeria as annual government subventions to universities are hardly adequate.

“The situation is made worse by the low internally revenue generating efforts of most public universities.’’

 

