Funding: Anchor Varsity VC cries for help

The Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Prof Samuel Oyebandele, has appealed to well wishers, especially friends and stakeholders of the faith based institution to come to its aid in order to shore up its finances.

Prof. Bandele made the appeal Friday in his address at the ceremony to mark the university’s 2nd and 3rd Convocation held at Ayobo, Lagos. The Vice Chancellor said that the appeal for funding aside its subvention from the proprietor has become inevitable as the school has no other source of revenue.

He said: “We had subvention up till September. We are yet to get that in October, November and December. We have no other source of income unlike the public and state owned institutions which have TETfund and other sources. It is not in the interest of the school and body of Christ to hear that we are unable to pay salaries and this will affect the image of the church.”

He continued: “We need support and I want to seize this unique opportunity to present my golden requests to some categories of leaders here, who are unarguably positioned to assist our own University.

“AUL under my leadership will not be shy to ask our leaders and friends of the church to support our Proprietor to raise a University that will bring glory to God and the Deeper Life Bible Church, particularly in support of our father in the Lord’s vision for an excellent university.”

A total of 222 students graduated from the two sets – 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions. Adesola Esther Adeneye emerged the overall best graduating student in Bsc. Microbiology with 3.93/4.0 in First Class while Iwasam Eja Egbe graduated as the Overall best graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session in Bsc. Economics with 4.00/4.00 in First Class

