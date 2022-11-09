Funding decline threatens Nigerian IDPs, says German NGO

A German non-governmental organisation (NGO), Rosa Luxembourg Foundation (RLF), has raised the alarm that the heightened farmers-Fulani herders crisis in the North Central parts of the country has resulted massive shutdown of IDPs camps with millions of affected displaced persons now roaming the streets in need of shelter, foods and jobs. In addition, the Foundation also pointed out that low internally generated revenue and global economic challenges have forced governments in Benue, Plateau, and Nasarawa states and others to close down IDPs camps that were set up for displaced farmers and their families.

Findings by RLF showed that in Plateau State alone, over two million people currently displaced are in need of shelter, foods and jobs, as the herdersmen continue to attack them by burning their houses and farmlands. A representative of the Foundation in Nigeria, Mrs. Angela Odah, made this known in her remarks during the Maroon Square Discourse 2022 public presentation titled ‘The root cause of farmers-herders crisis in Nigeria,’ held in Lagos. According to her, currently, many IDPs have been driven away from the camps in North Central and many of them now live on the streets with no where and to go, in search of shelter, foods and jobs. She explained that one of the major crises in Nigeria today and over the decades had been lack of quality leadership. Odah said: “What is happening currently with insecurity in the country is worrisome.

So, we have people that are just reactionary leaders and are not planning towards addressing the security challenges in our land. “The reality is that what is happening in Benue, Plateau, and Nasarawa states and in North Central region and spilling to other parts of the country is that non-protection of lives and properties by our leaders.

“For instance, in Benue State now, as at last month, there were about two million people living in displacement and the number keeps increasing everyday and the attacks on people continue and it is regrettable that government thinks this is something that should not be taken seriously because the reality is that these IDP camps are not being provided for by the Federal Government, and the state governments are struggling with low revenues.” Odah added: “I discovered last month when I went to Plateau state for one enlightenment programme that we did, IDPs camps in Plateau State have been closed down early this year. “The people living in displacement in the IDPs camps were chased out to nowhere. A few people were settled by the government, I think they gave them building materials to go back to their villages, some of them went there, and within three weeks they were attacked again, their houses burnt and they are back on the streets. “So, now in Plateau State, we have many people displaced; now they don’t even have any dignity of having a place anymore, so they are just roaming with no where to go.” The RLF representative noted: “There are even some I discovered that were in the university and being supported by their parents that are farmers; they are all in the camps as their education cannot continue. And we have able bodied young minds just jobless doing nothing and we are opening a platform for them to join criminality and all sorts of vices so. These are serious issues and the implication is not something that Nigeria should play with.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...