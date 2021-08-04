News

Funds embezzlement: NSITF redeploys staff to regions

Following the allegations of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds levelled against its past management, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has redeployed 300 of its staff to different regions nationwide. A statement signed yesterday in Abuja, by Ijeoma-Oji Okoronkwo on behalf of the Fund, said the redeployment was second phase of the strategic reform as recommended by the Presidential Panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2020 to investigate all allegations and proffer recommendations for a holistic repositioning of the Fund. Having received Presidential approval for immediate implementations of the recommendations upon submission of its report, an Executive Management was reconstituted as first phase of the strategic reform. “The second phase of the strategic repositioning of the Fund as approved by the Presidential Report was to implement a strategic reform and change management plan that will see the Fund stabilised and secure the much needed public confidence.

