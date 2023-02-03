Funfair as Gosfat School celebrates end-of-the-year party

It was a day of funfair for the pupils of Gosfat School as the management celebrates the end-ofthe- year party. The event, which attracted alumni of the school, parents and guardians, featured fun activities such as a talent hunt, singing, dancing and acting. Speaking at the ceremony, the head teacher of the school, Mrs Grace Okanlawon, said the management decided to celebrate the pupils because of their academic achievements and commitment to their studies. Okanlawon said, “Today we are celebrating the children and we are celebrating Christmas for them. And there is a party for the children to make them lively and enjoy themselves for the end of the session.

I’m happy that today the children are so happy. We give God the glory for the year because it is not really easy and we thank God that He has seen us through the year. The economic system is affecting the school so much and the parents are not finding it funny at all but upon that we give God Almighty all the glory. “My message to the children is that they should move closer to God and put their ways into God’s hands.

They should put God first in everything they are doing and he will surely see us through in 2023. The parents should have more focus on their children’s education and I pray that in future the children will make them proud. On his part, the proprietor of the school, Elder Abiodun Odesanmi, thanked God for preserving the pupils and management of the school. Odesanmi used the occasion of the end-of-the-year party to advise the federal and state governments to increase their investments in education.

He said, “Our government should make education their priority because any nation that fails to train its citizens will suffer it in the nearest future. “Look at the university education in the country, the students spent more than eight months at home because of the strike. Where is it done and has it ever happened in any country in the world before? We pray that God will touch the hearts of people in authority not be selfish. “They are killing the future of the country and we appeal to them to understand that education is the bedrock of any country. Since the government has failed the country, the parents are feeling the impact. Look at the cost of things in the market.

Everything is now very expensive in the country. “The only thing that is not expensive is the natural gift of sun and air. Looking at the price of exercise books and textbooks in the market today, it is obvious the government doesn’t want the future generations to read. “So, we are appealing to the parents to buckle up because things will be fine in the future because whoever says that education is expensive to let him or her try ignorance. And he who says that education is not expensive and endures to train his children, such a parent will enjoy it in the future from the children.” One of the pupils, Willy Iruoghene, said 2022 was a difficult year for her family but shelearntalotfromtheschool. She thanked her parents for the sacrifice of paying her school fees. She also thanked the school management for their efforts in educating the pupils. Iruoghene said, “I feel that 2022 has been a struggling year but I learn that we should work hard and not be idle. Thepartyissofunnyand everything is going on well according to plan.”

