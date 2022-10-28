Funfare as Sanwo-Olu delivers 3 new fire stations

As a way to improve upon the rate of response to fire emergencies, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has delivered three fire stations across the state. The fire service facilities located at Ebute Elefun, Oniru, Ajegunle, and the newly upgraded Lagos State Fire Service Headquarters in Alausa, according to the governor in a public statement, are a demonstration of his administration’s conviction that, given the right equipment, a decent work environment, and well-trained and motivated workforce, the responses to emergencies will improve significantly.

Speaking at the occasion, Sanwo-Olu said one of the challenges identified was the inadequate fire stations to efficiently manage fire outbreaks at a scale that would allow quicker response time and speed. His administration’s response to the identified gaps in emergency services, the governor said, was proactive and strategic for the development of a practical road map to address limitations and reposition the emergency agencies for optimum performance. He said: “Today’s handing over of three newly constructed fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Oniru, Ajegunle and the newly upgraded Fire Service Headquarters in Alausa to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency is the fulfillment of our administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of our citizens. “We believe response time to fire disasters is critical as it can make a lot of difference between life and death.

“The earlier the fire is attacked, the lesser the damage it will have on people and property. “To enable fire responders to reduce the distance and overcome other unplanned encumbrances on the way to fire scenes, the idea of having at least one fire station in each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the State was conceived.

“Lagos requires protection through deliberate disaster mitigation and emergency management strategies that are realistic and comprehensive. “We are convinced that the construction of new fire stations will allow quicker response to the scene of emergencies within their specific area of coverage, as we believe the proximity of fire stations to incident locations is crucial to rescue and safety operations. “With the new facilities, firemen will get to the theatre of operations at record time.”

Sanwo-Olu said the new stations were part of thState’s investments in the safety and well-being of residents and businesses. The assets, he said, would help limit the discomfort suffered by residents and considerably reduce losses associated with fire outbreaks. Before the end of the second quarter of next year, the Governor said his administration would add another three fire stations in Ijede, Kosofe and Ijegun. He said the upgrade and rehabilitation of existing fire stations had been done to further consolidate the position of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service Agency as a leading fire fighting outfit in the country.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents living around the new fire stations to take ownership of the assets and protect the facilities from vandalism. “Our efforts have enthroned an operational environment that provides the necessary ambiance, comfort and support that will ensure optimal performance of our firemen. These interventions will further consolidate the position of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency as a leading fire fighting outfit in Nigeria,” the governor said. According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, said the newly upgraded Lagos Fire Service Administrative Headquarters at Alausa, which was constructed by the Public Works Department comes with 60 offices, with an expanded appliance bay, landscaping, perimeter fence, and well-developed road network. Present at the historical event were the GM of Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, Nike Adekanbi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Balaji Ogunlende, Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye.

They were all elated to be part of the historical event. The GM, LASIAMA, and Nike Adekanbi talk about the quality of the structure and the expanded capacity to enhance service delivery. Describing the building as “an edifice built to last”, noting also that the building expanded to strengthen the administrative capacity of the agency. According to the SA to governor Sanwo-Olu on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Bolaji Ogunlemde said the newly delivered stations were built with dedicated power and water sources for the total convenience of personnel.

