Funke Akindele, Blessing Egbe invited to Oscar Academy’s Class of 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has invited Nigerian filmmakers, Funke Akindele and Blessing Egbe, to join the 2022 membership of Oscar organisers. Also invited is Nigerian actor, Daniel K. Daniel. AMPAS extended invitations to 397 distinguished artistes and executives to join the organisation.

In a lengthy statement listing the invitees, AMPAS said the selected persons include actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, make up artistes, hair stylists, and music executives. The list also include product designers, sound engineers, writers, and visual effects professionals It said the selection is based on professional qualifications, with a commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity.

AMPAS said this year’s class of invitees encompasses 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners. Also selected are the likes of Reed Birney, Gaby Hoffman, Jamie Dornan, Vincent Lindon, Troy Kotsur, Selton Mello, Joanna Scanlan, Marco Rodriguez, Ariana DeBose, and Jessie Buckley. The invitees will be allowed voting privileges at the upcoming Oscars if they accept the invites. AMPAS admitted Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu, and the USbased director, Andrew Dosummu, into the class of 2021. In 2018, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wunmi Mosaku, Femi Odugbemi, and Ngozi Onwurah were extended an invite. They were also among the artists who determined the winners of the Oscar in 2019.

