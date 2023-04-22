Arts & Entertainments

Funke Akindele Calls Out Lasisi Elenu On His Birthday

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has called out content creator and comedian, Nosa Afolabi, famously called Lasisi Elenu, on his birthday

Funke Akindele took to her Instagram story to share a video of Lasisi Elenu with a cheering caption wishing the entertainer on his new age.

The actress jokingly asked Lasisi to refund the money with him because she wants to use it for her children’s school fees.

She wrote: Happy Birthday, brotherly. God bless you more. Pls return that money. I want pay my kids’ school fees. No vex say I talk @lasisielenu.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Hajarat Jose living her fashion dream with VWH

Posted on Author Reporter

  At the top building of a prestigious fitness center in Lekki, Phase One, Lagos, Hajarat Jose held a Pop Up Shopping event for her VWH fashion brand. The shopping experience was well attended by friends, families and the creame de la creme from the classy Lekki residents. The movable hangers at the Pop Up […]
Arts & Entertainments

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71m Debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just short of projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals’” results or a signal that the underlying […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mystro Sugar breaks new ground

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nigerian singer, Mystro Sugar, a highly gifted music producer and performer, has received little or no attention in recent months. According to reports, the singer with the thunderous voice has been busy collaborating with key figures in the industry. His contribution towards the success of the multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown’s fifth studio project, titled; […]

Leave a Comment