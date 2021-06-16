Funke Akindele, Dj Spinall, others inaugurate filling station in Lagos

A popular actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, Nigerian Disk Jockey, Oluseye Sodamola and other prominent artistes have commissioned the newly built Total Grace Oil and Gas filling station in the Lekki area of Lagos State. Speaking on the development, Executive Chairman, Total Grace Oil & Gas, Dr. Henry Akinduro, said the station was built with the innovation of an electrical charging point. Akinduro noted that it was the first filling station with such innovation in Nigeria in a bid to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the best products. The chairman added that it was built on the principle of faithfulness in terms of measurement, specifically in Lagos. “And this is the only filling station in Nigeria that has an electrical charging point. Here, we are friendlier unlike other people. Every month end, we give out gifts. “And also, we are trying to bring innovation into the industry. We believe we can sell at reasonable prices and still make profit.

