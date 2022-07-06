Funke Akindele emerges PDP deputy governorship candidate

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

She emerged as the PDP deputy governorship candidate to Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’ on Wednesday.

The Nollywood actress shrugged off stiff competition from other four contestants, who were also shortlisted for the deputy governorship candidate position.

Following a tough screening exercise, Funke was chosen as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, beating former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun were also shortlisted.

