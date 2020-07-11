Funke Akindele gifts apartment to Pa James after flood incident

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has reportedly gifted an apartment to veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi also known as Pa James of the TV drama series Papa Ajasco.

Pa James’ house was recently affected by the flood which sacked part of the community he lives in.

Actress, Oluwakemi Adetoro Ojo also known as Kemi Korede announced the latest development via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

“On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you,” she wrote. “God bless you so much for your good heart Anikeademi your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where dier seems to be no way”

Akindele’s gift is coming barely 48 hours after the veteran actor cried out over his home that had been overtaken by the flood.

Ajirebi is a veteran Nigerian actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s after playing the now-famous Pa James character in the TV drama series, Papa Ajasco.

