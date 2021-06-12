Funke Akindele, others, open petrol station in Lagos

The Popular Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, Nigerian Disk Jockey, Oluseye Sodamola and other prominent artistes have commissioned the newly built Total Grace Oil and Gas filling station in the lekki area of Lagos state. Speaking on the development, The Executive Chairman, Total Grace Oil & Gas, Dr. Henry Akinduro said that the station was built with the innovation of electrical charging point. Dr. Henry noted that it was the first filling station with such innovation in Nigeria in a bid to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the best product. “We have decided to make sure that our one litre is our one litre. So, that is why it is different from other filling stations in Nigeria,” he said.
