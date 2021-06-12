News

Funke Akindele, others, open petrol station in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Popular Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, Nigerian Disk Jockey, Oluseye Sodamola and other prominent artistes have commissioned the newly built Total Grace Oil and Gas filling station in the lekki area of Lagos state. Speaking on the development, The Executive Chairman, Total Grace Oil & Gas, Dr. Henry Akinduro said that the station was built with the innovation of electrical charging point. Dr. Henry noted that it was the first filling station with such innovation in Nigeria in a bid to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the best product. “We have decided to make sure that our one litre is our one litre. So, that is why it is different from other filling stations in Nigeria,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group to Alafin, Oyo govt: Ignore calls for removal of Sarkin Fulani

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kauthal Hore, has urged the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo State government to ignore calls for the dethronement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir. The association’s appeal followed a call by one Yakubu Bello on the Alafin and the state government to remove […]
News Top Stories

Cheque transactions plunge to N2.6trn in 10 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as PoS deals hit N3.67trn Value of cheque transactions across the country plunged to N2.6 trillion in the last 10 months, New Telegraph has learnt. The figure represents a 29.7 per cent decline yearon- year compared with N3.7 trillion recorded in the same period last year as the downturn in the use of the paperbased […]
News

J9C annual lecture holds saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The annual public lecture of January 9th Collective (J9C), a socio-cultural group devoted to good governance and development in the society, holds today, Saturday January 9. However, due to the COVID- 19 challenge, this year’s edition, with the theme: ‘Evolved Generation, Fresh Voices and The Pragmatic Next Step” will be held as a hybrid virtual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica