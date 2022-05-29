Body & Soul

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham launch fundraiser for Kemi Afolabi’s lupus treatment

Some Nigerian movie stars have launched a fundraiser to facilitate medical treatment for Kemi Afolabi, their colleague who is battling a life-threatening illness.

 

Afolabi had in March revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable and inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues.

 

She also disclosed that her doctor said she has five years to live — out of which she has spent a year. The actress’ lupus diagnosis had sparked a chorus of concerns from the public — at that time — with calls that she should be supported dominating the internet. But in an Instagram post on  Thursday, Afolabi appreciated her colleagues and friends for setting up a GoFundMe account for her.

 

The colleagues, according to her post, include Shola Kosoko, Wumi Toriola, Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele- Bello, Toyin Abraham, Yomi Fabiyi, Akin Olaiya, and Adeoti Kazim, among others.

 

The actress said the account was set up with her consent. She also disclosed that her treatment has been scheduled to start in June and it will take place abroad. She also pleaded with the public to continue contributing money towards the course, while appreciating those who have so far donated.

 

“I, Kemi Afolabi, is aware of the account opened to support my medical treatment abroad which commences in June 2022,” she wrote. “Pls the link in my bio on IG @Kemiafolabiadesipe to contribute to the GoFundMe created.

 

God bless everyone who have contributed. Thank you all.” Afolabi had a few weeks ago raised the alarm about scammers taking advantage of her situation on Facebook.

 

