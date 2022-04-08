Funke Akindele: Why I hide my children’s faces

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has opened up on why she hides her children’s faces in social media posts. In 2018, the film star welcomed a set of twins with Abdul Rasheed Bello, her husband better known as JJC Skillz. In recent times, the couple have been in the public eye for not revealing their children’s faces whenever they post them online. But in a chat with TVC, Akindele hit back at critics. The actress said the decision to conceal their children’s faces was to keep them away from the public and safe. “Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No,” she said. “When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it. “Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe. “Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without ‘Ah!’ that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face’ Leave them private!”
Related Articles
Comedian Oyetunji plans scholarships for indigent Lagos students
Entertainment savvy comedian, Oyetunji Bajulaiye says he is planning to offer scholarships to indigent students soon. Oyetunji said, the number of school dropouts were gradually increasing, and needs to be tackled. He said his love for education has motivated him to offer assistance to the poorest of the poor in the society. “When I […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New James Bond trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ released
A new trailer for No Time To Die – James Bond’s 25th cinema outing – has been released online. The two-minute 34 second video ups the stakes for the long-awaited movie, telling fans that this is: “The mission that changes everything.” It kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Night Nursery is 2022 iREP’s closing film
Garderie Nocturne (Night Nursery), which won the Best Documentary film grand prize at the 2021 Pan African Film Festival, FESPACO, in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso, has been selected as the closing film for the 2022 iREP International Documentary Film Festival, holding March 17-20 in Lagos and virtually. The 67-minute film directed by Moumouni Sanou, will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)