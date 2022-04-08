Arts & Entertainments

Funke Akindele: Why I hide my children’s faces

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has opened up on why she hides her children’s faces in social media posts. In 2018, the film star welcomed a set of twins with Abdul Rasheed Bello, her husband better known as JJC Skillz. In recent times, the couple have been in the public eye for not revealing their children’s faces whenever they post them online. But in a chat with TVC, Akindele hit back at critics. The actress said the decision to conceal their children’s faces was to keep them away from the public and safe. “Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No,” she said. “When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it. “Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe. “Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without ‘Ah!’ that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face’ Leave them private!”

 

Our Reporters

