Arts & Entertainments

Funke Akindele’s Ex-Husband, JJC Skillz Allegedly Remarries

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)
Foremost Nigerian Actress and Movie Producer, Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz allegedly got married in a secret wedding ceremony in Kano State.
According to the news making the rounds on social media, the deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election’s ex-husband married a woman from Ebira in Kogi State.
A viral photo showed the couple’s alleged wedding invitation card which revealed that the wedding had taken place on the 10th of February, 2023.
A video of his new bride on their wedding day was also spotted and it stirred massive reactions from netizens.
Below are the reactions that have trailed the development.
@tiana_hairport_and_more said: “Wow so fast if na woman do this now we no go hear word.”
@_bettygotbetter wrote: “Why do they get married that quickly? Like I mean why do divorce people jump to another marriage that quickly.”
@jiddahkhan added: “JJ has been in Abuja for a while now, that means it is confirmed.”
@queen_deb_orville commented: “Shows he was cheating so much.. Una sees say under one year this man don marry another woman without even making amends for his previous marriage if truly he was the saint. Una wey dey wait for 3/4 yrs before man date una shey una dey see am??? Under how many months the man don meet woman, love am, marry am.”
@lixlolor: “Tosin before a couple announced a divorce, just know that they v been dealing with it for more than 1yr. D time u heard about their separation wasn’t the time it actually happened. So congratulations to the guy.”
@hardey_hardey: “Just imagine it was Funke Akindele that remarries months after her divorce I TRUST MY ONLINE IN-LAWS the dragging would be brutal.”
@cabeerah: “ You go Dey trust man.”
@Aubiergembock: “Fear men. I repeat, fear men. For those at the back, I said ️ ️️ fear men.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

