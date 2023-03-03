Arts & Entertainments

Funke Akindele’s Stepson, Benito Reacts To JJC Skillz’s Alleged Secret Marriage

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)
The stepson of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, Benito has reacted to the news making the rounds on social media that his father, JJC Skillz, secretly married another woman.
It would be recalled that JJC Skillz had last year announced that his marriage with Funke Akindele had collapsed.
However, news surfaced some days ago that the actress’ ex-husband has married an Ebira woman from Kano State.
Videos and photos of the ceremony have since circulated on social media.
Although, JJC Skillz is yet to confirm the reports.
But his son, Benito who has taken to his Instagram page to react to the news report made a mockery of his father and the new wife.
According to him, he feels sorry for his father’s new wife.
He wrote, Wifey number 100, Kmt I feel for her deeply.
The comment has, however, generated reactions from some netizens saying Benito is being disrespectful to his father.
misshembe wrote: “Lmao this one gave birth to the weapon fashioned against him.”
maami_grace wrote: “Which means Funke wasn’t even the problem…But, you and your mom couldn’t allow her rest”
bbn_highlight wrote: “May we not born shege in the name of child”
adufeomoniyi wrote: “The boy’s mother will be behind this.”
kemilicious__kemi wrote: “Which kind of Pikin be. this, so disrespectful”
aijaygracee wrote: “Father, the enemy will never hijack the destinies of our children IJN amen. The minds are hidden in you o Lord.”
esterluve wrote: “We understand that feeling Benito. Benito, you will not remarry severally in your life IJNA. You will marry and live the rest of your life with your wife IJNA”
roseokpo wrote: “Don’t blame the boy, this is what happens when men have kids with different women. There is always a price to pay. If u want to have a happy home, don’t bring your kids into your matrimonial home. They will never like another woman no matter how nice u treat them”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Revealed: How Lil Frosh lost DMW recording contract

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On October 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido and his record label, DMW terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence. Earlier on October 5, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola, had been called out for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Uti Nwachukwu to host The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Showmax has announced media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, as the host for the Reunion of its hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos), which is set to air between July 1 and 8. The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of chosen glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. The women include: […]
Arts & Entertainments

Christy O reveals who will win BBNaija 2022

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Christy O, the recently evicted BBNaija season seven housemate, says Phyna is likely to win the show because “she has so much energy”. The entrepreneur was evicted from the ‘Level Up’ edition on Sunday alongside Cyph — after two weeks on the show. In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, the 23-year-old reflected on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica