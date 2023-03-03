Funke Akindele’s Stepson, Benito Reacts To JJC Skillz’s Alleged Secret Marriage

The stepson of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, Benito has reacted to the news making the rounds on social media that his father, JJC Skillz, secretly married another woman.

It would be recalled that JJC Skillz had last year announced that his marriage with Funke Akindele had collapsed.

However, news surfaced some days ago that the actress’ ex-husband has married an Ebira woman from Kano State. Videos and photos of the ceremony have since circulated on social media. Although, JJC Skillz is yet to confirm the reports. But his son, Benito who has taken to his Instagram page to react to the news report made a mockery of his father and the new wife. According to him, he feels sorry for his father’s new wife. He wrote, Wifey number 100, Kmt I feel for her deeply.

The comment has, however, generated reactions from some netizens saying Benito is being disrespectful to his father. misshembe wrote: “Lmao this one gave birth to the weapon fashioned against him.” maami_grace wrote: “Which means Funke wasn’t even the problem…But, you and your mom couldn’t allow her rest”

bbn_highlight wrote: “May we not born shege in the name of child” adufeomoniyi wrote: “The boy’s mother will be behind this.” kemilicious__kemi wrote: “Which kind of Pikin be. this, so disrespectful” aijaygracee wrote: “Father, the enemy will never hijack the destinies of our children IJN amen. The minds are hidden in you o Lord.” esterluve wrote: “We understand that feeling Benito. Benito, you will not remarry severally in your life IJNA. You will marry and live the rest of your life with your wife IJNA” roseokpo wrote: “Don’t blame the boy, this is what happens when men have kids with different women. There is always a price to pay. If u want to have a happy home, don’t bring your kids into your matrimonial home. They will never like another woman no matter how nice u treat them”

