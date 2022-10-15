Arts & Entertainments

Funmi Awelewa gifts mum, siblings house

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

As part of her birthday celebration, Nollywood comical actress, writer, model and fashion designer, Funmi Awelewa, has gifted her siblings and mother, a brand new property. The highly talented actress, who is well known for her comic roles in movies, especially when it comes to being abusive in the Ibadan dialect, made the announcement on her Instagram page: “Alhamdulillah…

Congratulations to my family… This project has been a very big part of my life and I’m grateful that God uses me to change the story of my Family. I can’t just do but show appreciation for what God has done in our life. Here is my gift to my Mother and my siblings as I am about to embark on another sweet journey tomorrow. Congratulations to the Babalola’s family.” The graduate of Library Archival and Information Service from the University of Ibadan, will also be unveiling her charity foundation, Funmi Awelewa Foundation (FAF), on her birthday.

The foundation will cater for the visually impaired. Speaking about the project, Awelewa stated that: “I believe the value of money isn’t what it can buy, but how many it can help. Henceforth, I will be using my platform to talk about GLUCOMA, the causes, treatment and prevention.”

Awelewa made her debut in Nollywood after coming in contact with veteran filmmaker and actress Sola Kosoko, who featured her in one of her drama series, Osikenke in 2014. Her movie credit include: Morili Omo Ibadan, Aromimawe, Ebudola, Eko E Re, Aiye Keji, Ewon Ife, and Mutairu Alujonu.

 

Our Reporters

