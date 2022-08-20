Funmi Ayinke gets Peace Corps honours

Thirty-nine years old trained Engineer and musician, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo aka FunmiAyinke, has been honoured with an ambassadorial role by the Peace Corps of Nigeria just as her upcoming EP is near completion. She was honoured as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

The CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF), and FunmiAyinke Records Label (FRL), underscores music as a strong channel to pass good messages across to her target audience, saying; “If they can’t read your caption, just sing it; they will listen.” As part of her re-branding process, the amazing songbird is almost through with a new body of works that she plans to release soon. As a Mechanical Engineer, who is making remarkable professional impacts in her industry, FunmiAyinke has also been recognised and honoured as the Ambassador to the NORD Automobile Company.

