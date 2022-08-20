Arts & Entertainments

Funmi Ayinke gets Peace Corps honours

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Thirty-nine years old trained Engineer and musician, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo aka FunmiAyinke, has been honoured with an ambassadorial role by the Peace Corps of Nigeria just as her upcoming EP is near completion. She was honoured as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

The CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF), and FunmiAyinke Records Label (FRL), underscores music as a strong channel to pass good messages across to her target audience, saying; “If they can’t read your caption, just sing it; they will listen.” As part of her re-branding process, the amazing songbird is almost through with a new body of works that she plans to release soon. As a Mechanical Engineer, who is making remarkable professional impacts in her industry, FunmiAyinke has also been recognised and honoured as the Ambassador to the NORD Automobile Company.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

LADIPOE: Traditional hiphop can never be popular in Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ladipoe, born Ladipo Eso, has always dreamt of being a superstar but the odds were stacked against him. His long-awaited debut album ‘Talk About Poe’, was released after signing a deal with Mavin Records, despite having made attempt previously to release the project. His immaculate writing skill plus dexterous rapping have become Ladipoe signatures. YUSUFF […]
Arts & Entertainments

Life after Nigerian Idol

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Reality TV shows in any form have always provided the push that most talents need to kick start their careers and journey to stardom. The Idol series franchise came to Nigeria in 2007, launching the sole season of Idols West Africa on M-Net. It was the first of its kind on the continent, with Timi […]
Arts & Entertainments

Irie Vibes 2020 set to hold in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Irie Vibes, an art and music event, and also a platform for the Prevention and eradication of Cervical Cancer, is set to hold tomorrow during the Lagos Fringe Festival taking place at Freedom Park Lagos.   Organised by Shimmers Productions Services in collaboration with 09.16 Enterprises, this initiative is a three in one party package […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica