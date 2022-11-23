Funmi Falana, Adefalolu Timothy, others receive The Pan African Legacy Awards

As part of its core value to celebrate ordinary people living extraordinary lives; organisers of the fifth edition of the Legacy Awards recently honored well-meaning Nigerians for their impacts via their respective capacity. The award ceremony which held at the Lagos Airport hotels had in attendances dignitaries, award recipients, family and friends amongst others.

Speaking on the journey so far, the brain behind the brand, Owolabi Tosin Emmanuel who doubles as the MD/CEO LXG Media limited & Make It Wow Limited disclosed that it’s been five years since running the award as ‘Legacy Awards’ but at the moment have transitioned into something much bigger as ‘The Pan African Legacy Awards’ with a wider scope of celebrating the unsung heroes who are doing something worthy of celebration

He said ‘In the cause of transitioning; the awards is now in recognition of the United Nations Social Development goals in areas that includes The Environment, the humanity &Equality, education, social & political welfare, health, sports & Religion, Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy amongst others

Some of the recipient of the awards includes a post humors awards to Late Fela Anikulapo, represented by his grandson and Afro Beat singer, Made Kuti, Life Time Achievement awards to Mr. Femi Falana and Funmi Falana, Abisoye Obayan (Music Entrepreneur of the year), Mrs. Rose Mordi (Health care & Humanity awards), Mr. Tunji Jubreel (Outstanding Personality of the year awards) amongst others.

However one of the high points of the event was the celebration of the trio of Mr. Adefalolu Timothy (Traffic Officer of the year), Mrs. Modupe Yusuf (Road Sweeper of the year) and Inspector Mrs. Jumat Musa (Traffic Marshal of the year) who went home with a cash prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira each with other consolidation prizes.

Reacting to his award, Timothy appreciate organisers of the awards for considering him worthy of the prize and accolades noting that he is always happy doing job by maintaining traffic flow and one major way he finds it exciting was to infuse dance while discharging his duties as a traffic officer.

He said ‘ I never knew people are noticing me at my duty point; I can only advice others of the need to do their job diligently wherever they are posted as they never can tell who is watching them and taking records’.

However, organizers of the awards have reiterated that other editions of the awards will be bigger and better as they seek for partnership and sponsorship in the coming years.

