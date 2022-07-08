Funmi Iyanda hosts Public Eye Season 2 watch party

Media enthusiasts in Nigeria have been challenged to look at the way of collaboration and evolution instead of limiting themselves to a box. They were also asked to learn from both the young and old, bridge generational knowledge gaps, consider putting more effort in exposing the ills in the society and lead the pace in the call for a system where equity, fairness and justice get promoted. Also, Nigerian youths were asked to be actively involved in government especially from the grassroots in order to be the change the nation needs.

Funmi Iyanda, host of ‘New Dawn’, made the appeal recently at the watch party of ‘Public Eye Season 2’ presented by Oya Media with support from MacArthur Foundation, airing on TVC. “Let us learn from the Middle East Asians and tell our own stories. We have to speak on social issues. When I spoke with the Lagos State PRO he said he has been watching my show from secondary school.

This means a lot of young people on social media today will end up in government. I also challenge young people to go into government. “One of the things that resonated with season one was mental health, we realised how traumatised the Nigerians society is… We decided to go for stories that resonated with people on social media and to see the people behind the stories. “With season two we want to challenge everyone to a solution. The only way to get our leaders to change is when the people make them change. I always say that our leaders will change when we are ready to make them change. When there was a case recently and people started rioting because of religious purposes the government took note…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...