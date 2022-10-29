Arts & Entertainments

Funnybone, Kachi Offia, Chigul to host AMAA 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

All is set for the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos. Popular comedian and MC, Funnybone, TV show host, Kachi Offia, and comedienne and actress, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah have been confirmed as the hosts of the awards gala night. This was contained in a statement by AMAA Director of Media, Tope Ajayi. Already, nominees from different parts of the continent including Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, as well as nominees from the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos for the show.

One of the nominees, Morris Mugisha, whose film, Tembele got 10 nominations, expressed delight and excitement after arriving in Lagos on Tuesday from Uganda. “It is great to be back again in Lagos, Nigeria for AMAA. I look forward to picking several awards as our film, Tembele, got 10 nominations,” Mugisha said. Meanwhile, AMAA’s official chief host, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised nominees from different countries in Africa and the Diaspora a good time in the metropolis.

Sanwo-Olu, who pledged to host the continental awards ceremony for four years in 2021, declared the readiness of the state to a wonderful and memorable awards ceremony. On October 25, the organisers of AMAA announced the headliners of the award ceremony led by Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, P-Square, Kate Henshaw, Young Jon, Zadok, and Yinka Davies. Other music acts confirmed for the ceremony are Ayo Bankole, Matty, Veentage Band, DJ Kenchello, and Gerald Eze. The official media partner for the awards, StarTimes Nigeria, has reiterated plans to broadcast the awards ceremony live on its channels, ST Nollywood Channel 131, and STNollywood plus Channel 102. The Founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, disclosed that the awards ceremony will be a block buster event, saying; “All I can tell you is that the 2022 AMAA will blow your mind away. It will be the combination of glitz, glamour, and reward for true professionalism and artistry.” AMAA’s show Director and Content Coordinator, Kingsley James, said the activities heralding the 18th edition of AMAA are pointer to a memorable edition.

 

