FunnyBone professes love for Genevieve Nnaji

Standup comedian and actor, Stanley Chibunna, otherwise known as FunnyBone, in a lengthy instagram post declared his unending feelings to Nollywood superstar, Genevieve Nnaji, as she turned 43 recently. FunnyBone got a lot of fans emotional as a result of his sweet use of words to congratulate the screen diva; the message reads: ‘Dear Genny, I write today after a very long time. I hope this letter meets you well. I write with my golden pen of love and care gar-nished with smile and tenderness. ‘‘Oh my Genny, you abandoned me? Genny’m why??? Happy birthday all the same.

As you read this, my love for you is on another trajectory, heading to a destination unknown. Genny’m happy birthday again. Nwanyi Oma. Haaaa Nwanyi oma not even the dinner you promised me. Oh Genny you wash me shaaaaa. But I forgive you. Yours faithfully, Xoxo Your once upon a time Boo. Drops pen @genevievennaji.”

In a chat with FunnyBone, who is currently in Calgary, Alberta for a comedy show alongside Kenny Blaq, the comic star disclosed that there was no better way to celebrate the actress who has been his long time celebrity crush and jokingly hoping one day, she will get to take him serious.

 

