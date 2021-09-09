Funtrin heads PDP Convention Committee

*Former govs root for chairmanship position

*Party may dump ‘unity list’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Adamawa State’s Ahmadu Umaru Finitri as Chairman of its National Convention Planning Committee fixed for October 30 and 31 this year.

He will be assisted by his Bayelsa State counterpart Senator Douye Diri, while Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will serve as Secretary of the Convention Committee.

New Telegraph had reported two weeks ago that Fintiri, who is governor of the home state of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will head the committee.

The paper had stated that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had proposed three names – Finitiri, his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi was later made Chairman of the Zoning Committee, Samuel Ortom of Benue State as his deputy while the Deputy Governor of Zamafra State, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed will act as Secretary.

The committee is to zone the National Working Committee offices of the party only.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed journalists at the end of the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, said the stakeholders “charged the committees to work hard to ensure the successful conduct of the National Convention.”

