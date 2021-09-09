News

Funtrin heads PDP Convention Committee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

*Former govs root for chairmanship position

*Party may dump ‘unity list’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Adamawa State’s Ahmadu Umaru Finitri as Chairman of its National Convention Planning Committee fixed for October 30 and 31 this year.
He will be assisted by his Bayelsa State counterpart Senator Douye Diri, while Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will serve as Secretary of the Convention Committee.
New Telegraph had reported two weeks ago that Fintiri, who is governor of the home state of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will head the committee.
The paper had stated that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had proposed three names – Finitiri, his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.
Ugwuanyi was later made Chairman of the Zoning Committee, Samuel Ortom of Benue State as his deputy while the Deputy Governor of Zamafra State, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed will act as Secretary.
The committee is to zone the National Working Committee offices of the party only.
PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed journalists at the end of the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, said the stakeholders “charged the committees to work hard to ensure the successful conduct of the National Convention.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Citizen Angus Okoye finally finds rest

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

He was murdered over a tussle for town union leadership in 2018. Since then, his corpse had been dumped at a mortuary following a series of police cases. His family became weary while his widow and children waited endlessly to mourn him officially. Last week, Angus Okoye finally found rest as OKEY MADUFORO reports from […]
News

Withdraw your utterances, CAN tells Sheik Gumi

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Sheik Ahmad Gumi to immediately withdraw his utterances which profiled non-muslim soldiers as perpetrators of military related crimes in the country. Expressing its disappointment in the Federal Government for allowing Sheik Gumi to profile military operatives while addressing bandits recently in Tegina forest, […]
News Top Stories

… Buhari destroying Nigeria’s global image –HURIWA

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over the ban placed on Twitter’s operations in the country. The group said the President and the misguided people working with him have finally uncovered the dictatorial tendencies hidden beneath their hearts when they were canvassing for votes. Emmanuel Onwubiko, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica