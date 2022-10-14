Islam

FUO VC advocates re-evaluation of values as elections draw near

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Prof. Amidu Olalekan Sanni has congratulated all Muslims on the commemoration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In his goodwill message, Professor Sanni asked all Nigerians, particularly the Muslims, to re-evaluate their commitment to the values and ideals which the life and message of the Prophet Muhammad demonstrated to the whole world within a missionary life of less than a quarter of a century.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed concern that the good virtues of adherence to rightful tenets, peaceful co-existence, respect for human lives and honour, responsive leadership, responsible followership, and strong consciousness of ultimate accountability to Allah had been lost by all, and therefore called on all to retrace their steps.

He wondered how Nigerians could feel comfortable with a generation of our youth wasting away by being out of school for most part of 2022, adding to the pool of unemployed and despondent graduates out there, yet, we are committing or condoning huge resources to elections in which political players/ deadwoods are not seen to be projecting any blueprint for the nation and her youth resources. Professor Sanni also asked all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians to be a promoter of peace through their actions, speeches, and orientations, rather than being apostles of chaos and disaffection through the instrumentality of ethnic and religious divide as we approach the 2023 general elections.

He further advised Muslims to seize the opportunity of the celebration of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) to strengthen their resolve to make life better for all in our society, love towards one another, and peace on the land. “A society in which proponents and exponents of low and banal moral values earn mouthwatering rewards, where first-class graduates are tricycle or POS operators, where politics becomes the only venture of direct and indirect investment, the eternal values established by the Prophet Muhammad which guarantee a life of peace and development cannot be achieved.”

The Vice-Chancellor finally called on all Muslims, especially the Nigerian youth and students to redefine and restructure the political and social landscape by pursuing such goals that would genuinely guarantee the emergence of a new moral and social compass for the society at large.

 

Our Reporters

