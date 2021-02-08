FUOYE: Adamu, Fayemi, Ewi, others for outgoing VC’s valediction

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ogun State, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Finance, Ex-Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Chairman, TETFund, Director-General, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Director, Tertiary Education, the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Aladejiyigbe, Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Adegolaju, Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, Onisan of Isan Ekiti and Oba Tejuoso and many other eminent Nigerians would throng Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) for the valedictory ceremony of the institution’s outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Soremekun.

Soremekun, whose five-year tenure as the FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor would end on Thursday, yesterday, said he’s leaving behind no fewer than 74 completed projects for conducive learning and teaching environment. Soremekun said he was leaving behind sustainable developments his successor would build on with a view to making the university the envy of others.

He said this at the weekend at launch of some 74 projects which would be showcased on Wednesday.

Already, dignitaries from all walks of life would be on hand on FUOYE’s premises to grace the valedictory ceremony at the University’s central administration building in Oye-Ekiti, Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State.

In a statement, FUOYE said “there will be a befitting send-off party, hand-over ceremony as well as inauguration of the VC designate, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina on February 11, 2021 to usher in the new tenure of Prof. Fasina and mark the beginning of another promising administration for the institution.”

