FUOYE alleges threats to life of VC

The authority of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has alleged a threat to the life of the Vice-Chancel lor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina. A statement yesterday by the Chief Information Officer of the Institution, Foluso Ogunmodede and Special Adviser to the Vice-Chancellor on Media, Wole Balogun, al- leged that there was an attempt to abduct the vicechancellor on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The statement explained that some officers, who claimed to be staff of the National Special Fraud Unit (NSFU), claimed to have come to the school to deliver a letter of invitation to the vice-chancellor and insisted that the delivery must be made in person. “The security personnel in the university suspected a foul play when the suspected men failed to provide a written clearance from the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, but instead created an unnecessary drama by making frantic efforts to find their way into the vice-chancellor’s office with an obvious intention to whisk him away from the campus.”

