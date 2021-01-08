FUOYE gets new VC

A Professor of Soil Science, Abayomi Sunday Fashina has emerged as new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE). Until his emergence, Fashina was the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration. The new Vice-Chancellor, who is now the 3rd substantive VC of the university, would succeed outgoing Prof. Kayode Soremekun, who would bow out on 11th February, 2021.

Fashina’s emergence was announced on Wednesday by the institution’s Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Yahuza at the end of a two-day Council meeting of the institution. Yahuza said: “Today Wednesday January 6, 2020 brings to an end a very long and tortious process of getting a new VC for FUOYE.

“ “At a time we made a mistake,” the retired astute administrator from the Federal Ministry of Health admitted, stressing that “those mistakes needed to be corrected,” saying the bitterness which the appointment of the new Vice- Chancellor has brought on the campus and outside should be allowed to go into the oblivion.

He, however, enjoined all other applicants to peacefully come together and support the new Vice- Chancellor in building the university. Yahuza while appreciating the outgoing Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun said “you are going out with confidence and your head high up, I congratulate you.” Presenting a letter of appointment to Fasina in the presence of all council members and the external consultant, Yahuza also thanked members of the Governing Council for their commitment, doggedness and thoroughness. “I want to put on record my appreciation for your support and understanding,” he said.

