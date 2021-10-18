FUOYE moves to tackle prostitution, cultism, Internet fraud

The Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has revealed plans to check cultism, internet fraud, Advance fee fraud, prostitution and other criminal activities in the school.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fasina, who addressed a press conference at the weekend, said the school is working with the law enforcement agencies and investing in security gadgets to rid the institution of crime.

According to him, they have already deployed technology to monitor the students, warning that any student apprehended for involvement in criminal activities will be expelled.

He also said the school chapter of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) awarded N2.5 million scholarships to no fewer than 25 financiallyincapacitated students to enable to complete their education.

Fasina administered matriculation oath to 7,000 new students for the 2021/22 academic session.

Fasina added: “The management just dismissed some lecturers for sexual harassment.

We want to operate in an environment that has sanity. Character moulding is very important.”

